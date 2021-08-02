Erik Zavrel: Tremper's divisive curriculum

If you want to know the reason why your youth increasingly resemble the sullen and spiteful characters from William Golding’s “Lord of the Flies,” why your city burned last summer and why you no longer recognize your own nation, look no further than the curriculum at your local public school.
On Tremper High School’s summer reading list webpage (kusd.edu/tremper/?page_id=1919) for “Perspectives in Literature & Composition 12 Honors,” students are taught to employ “feminist and Marxist literary lenses” to analyze “Who’s in charge?” and “Who has the power?”
These divisive “critical” techniques serve only to pit the sexes, races and classes against each other in a perpetual scheme to sow discord, rancor and disharmony, and render society completely dysfunctional.
Your own schools are being used as venomous ideology factories to churn out an endless torrent of reflexive, perennially aggrieved, anarchistic, paranoid malcontents to further destabilize your society, dismantle your culture and rewrite your history — all on your tax dollar.
It is no coincidence that authoritarians on the left and right have openly boasted about irrevocably changing the fabric of a country in the span of a single generation if given total control over the minds of the children.
There has been a massive push nationwide to equip police officers with body cams, but maybe there should be a similar push for transparency in the classroom so parents and citizens can learn just what exactly is being taught to their young people.
Erik Zavrel, Ithaca, N.Y.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Erik Zavrel is a 2005 graduate of Tremper High. Also, at the Kenosha News’ request, Kenosha Unified sent this background for insight regarding Mr. Zavrel’s concerns: Students in the Grade 12 Perspectives in Literature and Composition course begin the school year with a unit emphasizing literary analysis. As part of the unit, students read a series of texts and learn how to look beyond their own experiences and ideas to interpret literature using several different theories. To do this, students use theories, also called “critical lenses.” Literary criticism is the comparison, analysis and evaluation of literature using questions derived from different perspectives (critical lenses). During the unit, students analyze literature from a sociological lens (i.e. Marxism, feminist), psychological (i.e. archetypal), as well as others.
In schools across the nation, literary criticism is typically taught in grade 12, just as it is in KUSD. Interpreting and evaluating literature in this way encourages critical thinking. Critical thinking encourages students to connect ideas, examine inconsistencies in reasoning and solve problems. In this process students form claims and support them with evidence.