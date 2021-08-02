Erik Zavrel: Tremper's divisive curriculum

There has been a massive push nationwide to equip police officers with body cams, but maybe there should be a similar push for transparency in the classroom so parents and citizens can learn just what exactly is being taught to their young people.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Erik Zavrel is a 2005 graduate of Tremper High. Also, at the Kenosha News’ request, Kenosha Unified sent this background for insight regarding Mr. Zavrel’s concerns: Students in the Grade 12 Perspectives in Literature and Composition course begin the school year with a unit emphasizing literary analysis. As part of the unit, students read a series of texts and learn how to look beyond their own experiences and ideas to interpret literature using several different theories. To do this, students use theories, also called “critical lenses.” Literary criticism is the comparison, analysis and evaluation of literature using questions derived from different perspectives (critical lenses). During the unit, students analyze literature from a sociological lens (i.e. Marxism, feminist), psychological (i.e. archetypal), as well as others.