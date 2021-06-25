Eugene Brookhouse: Stupid or arrogant?

One definition of “stupid” is “showing a great lack of common sense.” A definition of “arrogance” is “showing an offensive attitude of superiority."

Frankly, I have difficulty determining whether one or both describe the biker who rides his bike on the walking path (not the bike path) along the harbor.

At a high rate of speed, he passes walkers walking in the same direction as he is biking without giving the walker a warning as he approaches from behind.

Common sense and a concern for the safety of others confirms the following from a popular bike etiquette manual: “Give a clear signal before when passing. This signal may be a bell, horn or voice. Warn well in advance so that the slower user has time to react, and you have time to maneuver if necessary. 'Passing on your left' is the most common signal used to alert other users of your approach. 'Good morning' also does the trick.”

Where does this biker fall?

Eugene Brookhouse, Kenosha

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0