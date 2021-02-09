Ferne Cerqua: COVID blind

When it comes to COVID-19, Republican politicians from Trump on down remind me of the three chimps: See no evil; hear no evil; speak no evil.

Of course, the Republican version is more like this: See no COVID; hear no COVID; do nothing about COVID — unless it’s to obstruct any positive steps anyone else tries to take.

The Wisconsin Legislature is a prime example. They’ve had nearly a year to come up with a plan. Where is it? They don’t like what Gov. Evers is doing, but they’ve done nothing to come up with a good alternative. Could it be that they just don’t want to be on record as voting for what could be unpopular measures in the eyes of many in the public?

Everyone wants to see students back in school, businesses thriving and life back to “normal.” However, with over 400,000 dead and counting, we need to take drastic steps to get this virus under control.

Why is it that the United States has the highest death toll in the world? The answer to that starts with Donald Trump and his cronies lying about the seriousness of the virus. To his credit, Trump did speed up production of vaccines, but in every other way, he has propagated lies and set a poor example by not wearing a mask and social distancing. His supporters eagerly followed his example — and many still are.