Ferne Cerqua: The biggest hypocrite award goes to ...

It’s official. We’re living in some sort of twilight zone or alternate universe, largely due to the Republicans in Congress.

First, we went through four years of half-truths, outright lies and vindictiveness. Then, we were hit by a pandemic that has lasted over a year, largely ignored or denied by Trump and many other Republicans.

Now, top Republicans are trying to make us believe that what happened on Jan. 6 didn’t really happen. After the insurrection, both Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy pointed the finger where it belonged — at Donald Trump.

Since then they have both back-pedaled. Both now say the election was not rigged, but they have been kissing up to Trump, who still insists the election was stolen from him.

Republican representative Clyde said it wasn’t really an insurrection, that protesters were peaceful and orderly. According to Clyde, if it hadn’t been for TV coverage, it would have just looked like any tour. He claims members of congress weren’t in danger, while at the same time saying they were barricaded in the house chamber. I might add that there were officers with guns drawn pointing at the doors.