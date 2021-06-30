Ferne Cerqua: When will it end?

It’s been more than six months since Joe Biden won the election.

There were numerous recounts and audits, all legal. Now our elected Wisconsin Republicans, led by Robin Vos, are calling for yet another probe into voting “illegalities.” That investigation is being paid for by taxpayers, as are other such investigations in other states.

I believe in the system that regulates our elections. Once the count in conducted and all legal recounts and investigations are concluded, the losing side should concede. After that, I think any person or persons who wants to conduct further “audits,” or whatever they chose to call them, should have to pay for them out of their own pockets.

Stop perpetuating suspicions about our elections at our expense!

Aside from the wasted taxpayer dollars, the question of what message we’re sending to fledgling democracies is a valid one. If we, the greatest democracy in the world, show so little faith in an election, how can they be expected to respect and emulate us?

Please stop all this nonsense — and stop picking my pocket to carry it out!

Ferne Cerqua, Kenosha

