Franco: Johnson doesn't care for Wisconsinites

Ron Johnson has lost touch with average Wisconsinites.

The pass-through tax break Johnson advocated for overwhelmingly benefited the wealthiest, including himself and mega billionaire donors, over small businesses.

Recently he voted AGAINST capping insulin for diabetics at $35 per month. Why? When some of Johnson's biggest donors come from Big Pharma, he does their bidding.

Ron Johnson has a long history of selling out Wisconsinites in favor of his large corporate donors.

Earlier this year, Johnson justified sending 1,000 good-paying, family-sustaining jobs out of Wisconsin by claiming, “It’s not like we don’t have enough jobs here in Wisconsin.”

In addition, Johnson supported overturning the Roe vs. Wade decision, flippantly telling women to move if they don't agree.

Most damning of all, Johnson and his office were in the thick of the conspiracy to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Ron Johnson was the “go-to” guy for the insurrection among the Trump plotters and he was prepared to subvert our democracy by overturning the will of Wisconsin voters and throwing the election to Donald Trump.

Ron Johnson shows a callous disregard for the health and well being of citizens, instead putting his own needs and those of his big donors ahead of average Wisconsinites. He does not deserve another term in the U.S. Senate.

Instead, people should vote for Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes who has shown that he will put the needs of working people and the middle class first and foremost.

Jennifer Franco, Kenosha