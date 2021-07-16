Frank Aquila: Democrats hate freedom

There was a time when both Republicans and Democrats, despite their political differences, had one thing in common. They both love America; but not anymore.

The radical left now professes their hatred of America and wants to indoctrinate others to also hate America.

The American flag is a symbol of freedom. There is no greater nation in the world, which is why millions of immigrants flock to America both legally and illegally to seek the American dream of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

America is everything the democrats stand against. Democrats want more government control and power. They demand, bribe or try to influence Americans to give up their individual rights. Democrats hate capitalism and want to usher in socialism, a smaller version of communism.

In a Democrat's mind, American greatness must be spread to other nations around the world. Democrats want to keep America divided based on class envy, gender, racial and religious conflict. The idea is to remove the motto of “United We Stand” to "Divided We Fall.”

If you can burn down the system, then the thought is the Democrats can rebuild it the way they want America to become.