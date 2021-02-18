Freddie Brown: Change for the future

What is so difficult to discern? Are we oblivious to the reality that climate change is real? Are we so invested in the now, that we can't accept the facts of the future?

The use of fossil fuels must end. And it must end in stages, over an extended period of time. Any impactful, long term plan will result in job losses in the interim. But because of this, do we scrap any plans to alleviate the harmful consequences of continued use of fossil fuels? No, we have to address this existential threat immediately, across every avenue we traverse. Sticking our heads in the sand, and "kicking the can" down the road, is no longer an option.

We have to accept the reality of what we used to do is no more. We have to move forward in an aggressive fashion to save lives and jobs in the future, and realize that any steps taken now, will impact that future.

No one wants to see jobs list now, but because of our failures to deal with climate change in the past, we're forced towards aggressive actions now.

America needs to stop with the "everybody gets a trophy" attitude, and put on our "big person clothes" and do what needs to be done. Stop whining about what we used to do, and do what we all know we need to do.

Freddie Brown, Kenosha

