Freddie Brown: Misplaced priorities with higher education

Isn't it amazing how the acquisition of knowledge, which originally was dependent upon ones own quest for it, is now a major component in capitalism gone wrong?

Examine the current conditions appearing across the country in our institutions of higher learning ... Lack of campus maintenance, inadequate availability of housing, lack of affordable two-, or four-year tuition and an ever rising decline in educators actually willing to educate.

There are those that assume that these are just the "cost of doing business" in today's economy. But, if we actually look behind the curtain, we will see the machinations of a highly-oiled capitalistic system.

Instead of educators being the highest paid profession, we have corporate CEOs pocketing millions and investing in furthering their own personal wealth. Some will conclude that corporations are fueling the growth in education, by paying for continued education of its employees. But after further review, could that not just be "good business"? I mean, if you're a company that provides educational assistance and provides donations to institutions to expand, are you not feeding the capitalistic beast? I mean, where/what has been/being done with all the monies collected yearly for tuition and housing?

Long story short, why is the cost of knowledge so expensive, when the the mantras of "each one, teach one," and "the children are our future," should be the basis of "free" institutions of higher learning for all who seek knowledge? But that just isn't "good business," right?

Freddie Brown, Kenosha

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0