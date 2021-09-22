Freddie Brown: The role of the Supreme Court

Our Supreme Court is the final word on all things constitutional, as they are the appointed "interpreters."

While there is a "schedule" and processes to how the court works, it doesn't work in these trying times.

Rather than spend time on less important issues, it should begin by passing judgements on the most important of issues first, regardless of it being "presented."

If it was the intent of the founding fathers, to create a means to interpret the constitutional implications of actions/inactions by the legislature, shouldn't it also be inclined to intervene on behalf of the people, in cases such as the legality of abortion, the legality of systemic racism or the legality of voting restrictions?

There are a myriad of issues, which in theory, constitute immediate court action. Yet, this theory only applies when "cases" are presented. So, the American people who are unfairly being treated by states with limited voter access, racial and social inequities, which violate their constitutional rights to be treated equally, don't rise to the level of "cases," to be determined by our highest court on "sight" alone?