Gale Clark-Taylor: On masks and police reforms
The Kenosha City Council will be considering Kenosha’s mask mandate soon. I urge alderpersons to decide purely on scientific grounds and safety measures, rather than “legitimacy” of the governor's mask mandate. Rely on science and medical experts.

Also, I’m aware of a number of cases of police interaction with black and brown people in which individual officers have been determined to be acting in accordance with training and use of force guidelines.

It is long past time to reconsider these procedures and guidelines. The unacknowledged (at least by police) principal is that police have wide leeway in how they deal with individuals. Choosing to give white persons the “benefit of the doubt” and black or brown persons the “letter of the law” approach is a very real remnant of slavery and Jim Crow.

Gayle Clark-Taylor, Kenosha

