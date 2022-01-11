Gale Thompson: Also deserving credit on golf team

Recently, the Kenosha News ran an article highlighting the accomplishments of local college and high school sports teams for 2021.

The Westosha Central Girls golf team was honored for winning the Wisconsin State Girls Golf Championship.

Girls golf is played with five players, the low four scores determines the teams total score. The names of the girls with the four low scores was mentioned in the article but not the name of the fifth girl.

Her name is Carly Lois.

Although her score didn't count, Carly was an integral part of the success of her team. Well played Carly.

Life is too short to wear boring socks.

Gale Thompson, Kenosha

