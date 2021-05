The Kenosha News staff did a disservice to the Carthage baseball team. They were given almost no recognition all season long. They lose their playoff game and the news makes them sound like a bad team.

For your information, Dante Guarascio is one of the better pitchers in the conference. His ERA is 2.0 with more strike outs than innings pitched.

Every one has a bad day. Let us give these guys some credit.

Bottom line is, it was a terrible article.

Gary Nau, Kenosha

