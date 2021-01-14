Gary Staudacher: Thank you, Kenosha police officer

Just a slice in the day of one very, very efficient Kenosha police officer, a dispatcher and the department in general.

A neighbor alerts me regarding the sound of water entering the basement of a vacant residence owned by an absentee landlord. This is Saturday, whom to call? Contact the Kenosha Police Department and they diligently take down the information and indicate an officer would visit.

Given the standard problems of a city the size of Kenosha, how long would one anticipate an officer to be on site? In the case of this young and very courteous and efficient officer, four minutes.

He analyzed the problem and suggested the water might be coming from the first floor rather than the basement and left promising that he would inform the owner of the residence of the leak.

A few hours later (these are absentee landlords after all) a worker shut off the water to the residence at the street valve.

Again, you will not read stories like this in the media, but maybe this one you will. Great job as always KPD.

Gary Staudacher, Kenosha

