Gayle Clark-Taylor: Violence against people of color

Schools have been telling students for a very long time, that if someone verbally bullies you, you do not have the right to respond with physical violence.

But yet I see and hear stories of police who do exactly that. Police seem to be the only group that get to escalate violence and justify it by saying they “feared for their lives” (while holding a gun). This is the expectation in dealing with black and brown people. Even peaceful protests by persons of color, provoke police to violence.