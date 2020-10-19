George Manesis: Barrett remains graceful and professional

Last week we witnessed the televised Senate's confirmation hearings of President Trump's recent appointment to the Supreme Court, Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

Our Democratic senators on the panel, instead of focusing on her training (first in her class at Notre Dame Law School) and record as a professor, lawyer and judge over the past three or four decades, chose the path of soap box oratory. Unnecessary and unwise attempts were made to force Barrett to commit to case decisions before actually assuming a seat on the nation's highest court. Kamala Harris, the Democratic candidate for vice president, even added insult to injury when she asked Barrett if COVID was infectious!

Notwithstanding, the judge, through the entire gauntlet, never lost her composure and patiently, gracefully, but firmly answered charges and innuendos hurled at her.

Let us not forget that Trump's timing is not unusual. Appointments have been made by other presidents on 29 previous occasions. Had the tables been reversed, the Democrats would have taken the same course of action.

George Manesis, Kenosha

