George Manesis: Biden's news conference

To any fair minded observer who watched president Biden's first news conference since inauguration, some serious questions must be raised as to its format, content and, most importantly, the mental acuity of our nation's chief spokesman.

The press corps were miniscule, perhaps a dozen, and each were called upon with note cards handy. None of the questions challenged the president. There was no give-and-take as with President Trump. Shockingly.

Biden was reliant of cue cards given to him by staff members. Once again, there was a total lapse of memory when he opined that it was "the 125 anniversary" since he had been senator from Delaware. He took a deep breath, stammered and continued on.

Given the awesome task of governing our nation over the next three and a half years, of meeting the enormous challenges at stake, can we be forgiven for raising fears and doubts as to the road ahead?

George Manesis, Kenosha

