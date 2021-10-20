George Manesis: Presidential news conferences

Presidential news conferences over the past century have been an integral part of the American political process.

They represent a fresh view of our democracy at work. Our presidents of the past to inform our citizenry and agents of the press of their agenda and goals.

Franklin D. Roosevelt had 881; Harry Truman 324; Lyndon Johnson 135; Barak Obama 64; Bill Clinton 59; and Donald Trump 44.

We have yet to hear from President Biden. He is content with brief scripted speeches, teleprompters and cue cards in hand. No.

Rejoinders are allowed from reporters present, lending credence to fears that some kind of dementia has become a factor. We have yet to get a good look inside the man, the warmth of personality is missing. He may be paying a price for it in his recent sagging poll numbers despite some solid accomplishment near the end of his term of office.

George Manesis, Kenosha

Editor's note: The White House official site notes a press conference that President Biden conducted on June 16 in Geneva, Switzerland, during a U.S-Russia summit.

