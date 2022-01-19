 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
George Papagiannes: Fact over myth

Encyclopedia Britannica definition:

Aryan: Name formerly given to prehistoric people who settled in ancient Iran and the northern Indian subcontinent. Their language is believed to have influenced the Indo-European languages of South Asia.

In the 19th century there arose a notion, propagated by the count de Gobineau and later by his disciple Houston Stewart Chamberlain, of an "Aryan Race:" people who spoke Indo-European especially Germanic languages and lived in northern Europe.

The "Aryan Race" was considered to be superior to all other peoples. Although this notion was repudiated by numerous scholars, including Franz Boas, the notion was seized on by Adolf Hitler and made the basis of the Nazi policy of exterminating unwanted supposedly non-Aryan races. See also RACISM.

George Papagiannes, Kenosha

