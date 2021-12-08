George Weiler: Comparisons of gas prices

In the Dec. 4 edition of the Kenosha News, a reprint of a piece by the Wisconsin State Journal Board asks the question "Fed Up With gas Prices?" (and answers) "Get Over It."

I would really like to see some authoritative body begin to fairly report the prices we pay to fuel our automobiles.

The Federal Tax rate of about 18 cents on each gallon of gasoline is applied nationwide but the state taxes we pay vary widely from state to state.

In July those state taxes ranged from a high of 62.47 cents in California to a low 13.77 cents in Alaska. Washington, Illinois, Pennsylvania, New York, Indiana, Florida are some of the states with the highest taxes on gasoline.

The average price per gallon paid by consumers is frequently reported as "nationwide." That is a number that most people cannot relate to and probably think it is the fault of the federal government's trade and energy policies, (which admittedly, do affect the availability of automotive fuels).

I think it would be much more useful and informative if the average nationwide cost of a gallon of gas was reported as the cost before state taxes.

If that were the process, consumers living in high tax state as well as those that live in lower tax states would have a much better picture of what their state legislatures and governors are doing to or for their constituents.

George Weiler, Genoa City

