George Weiler: Deja vu all over again

Recently I read the following in a trusted news source:

“Later this year, JPMorgan Chase, US Bancorp and Wells Fargo will join several other banks in a pilot program offering credit cards to people without credit scores, the WSJ reported.”

The article went on to say that this was a “... government backed program,” and, that “Eventually, the banks may make other financial products, like auto loans or mortgages, available to approved customers as well.”

I was stunned! Doesn’t anyone in the banking industry and those that are tasked with overseeing the banking industry remember the debacle of worthless mortgages created by the banking industry that caused the real estate bubble and its ultimate bursting that we are seemingly recovering from after 13 years?

The country, business in general, communities and individuals have too much debt. But that does not concern the banking industry because most all of their revenue is generated by charging a fee for their services. Think about it; banks sell no tangible products. Their products are transactions and loans which generate fee income.

The pilot program as described above sounds like another financial program that will be doomed from day one.

George Weiler, Genoa City

