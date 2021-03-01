George Weiler: In favor of ranked voting

A couple of days ago, an article about (rare) bipartisan support of ranked voting in Wisconsin appeared in the Kenosha News. Since first learning of the ranked voting process, I have believed that ranked voting should be adopted for all elections up to and including the office of the POTUS.

Anyone who supports open primaries and idea of truly electing a candidate for office that is preferred by most of the constituent voters would support ranked voting as opposed to the current system of political party primaries that give us only the choices of the candidates the respective party offers on the final ballot.

I think the article published in the Kenosha News should have made the front page of that edition.

George Weiler, Genoa City

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0