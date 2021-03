Did Janet Yellen not hear herself when she spoke the Senate Banking Committee on March 24?

Her words, as written in the Chicago Tribune on March 25:

“Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen believes the U.S. government has more room to borrow, but said higher taxes would likely be required in the long run to finance future spending increases.”

How am I as a taxpayer supposed to understand that as logical?

George Weiler, Genoa City

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0