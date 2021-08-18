George Weiler: The war in Afghanistan

I am a veteran of the Vietnam War.

Here we are again, having failed to study our own history and that of other ambitious groups, we have no sustainable successes from 20 years in Afghanistan.

After the loss of thousands of lives, tens of thousands of injured and maimed individuals on both sides of the conflict as well as the unfortunate souls who didn’t have a “dog in the fight,” and spending huge sums of borrowed money, we are essentially back to where Afghanistan was in 2001.

Congratulations Washington, D.C.

The Crusades, the British and the Soviets all failed; so what made the USA, (and its’ Allies), think they could change Afghanistan?

George Weiler, Randall

