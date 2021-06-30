Gordon Ammon: Cost of Juneteenth Holiday

Ron Johnson recently said he was reticent to vote for the bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday since this would cost the American people $600 million.

What Johnson failed to point out is that he and his congressional colleagues rarely work more than five months in a year, easily burdening American tax payers with a far greater deficit.

Johnson and his cohorts are absent from their offices for "breaks," "vacations," "recesses," "federal holidays" and "regularly observed holidays" like Christmas or Thanksgiving. Note that the latter are always extended to a week or more while the working public makes due with a "long weekend".

At best Johnson has only a typically exiguous Republican grasp of the issues and needs to be retired from office.

Gordon Ammon, Mount Pleasant

