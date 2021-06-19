Gordon Ammon: 'Race' does not exist

There is no such thing as "race."

This term has its origins in pre-scientific notions like eugenics and Hitlerian beliefs in Aryan "supremacy." There is only one genus and species of human being: Homo sapiens.

Cultural and physical variations are derivative, not substantive: None of the superficial, outward appearances change our DNA. None of them create another genus and species of us.

Any use of the term "race," "racism," or "racial" is exactly the wrong thing to do. It serves only to give credence to superstition and wholly unwarranted conclusions about our neighbors in the human family. All of which are rooted in ignorance, hatred, prejudice and bigotry.

Gordon Ammon, Kenosha

