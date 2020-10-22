Greg Hawkins: Let the investigation proceed

After reading the citizens' comments at the recent city listening session, I feel some facts are in order.

Remember our system of justice is based on "innocent until proven guilty." An investigation is going on right now. It is headed by a former police chief from Madison.

At this time, no charges, criminal or civil, have been filed against the officer or the police chief. On what grounds would you fire these people?

As far as citizens openly carrying firearms, it is legal in Wisconsin. It always has been and was confirmed by a Wisconsin Supreme Court decision.

Unlike TV shows, the City of Kenosha does not have a state-of-the-art lab, staffed 24/7 at the complete disposal of the Police Department. So tests, lab results, etc. all take more than the five minutes that is shown on TV.

So once the ongoing investigation is completed and all of the lab results are back from Madison, then AND ONLY THEN, if appropriate will charges be filed.