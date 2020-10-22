Greg Hawkins: Let the investigation proceed

After reading the citizens' comments at the recent city listening session, I feel some facts are in order.
Remember our system of justice is based on "innocent until proven guilty." An investigation is going on right now. It is headed by a former police chief from Madison.
At this time, no charges, criminal or civil, have been filed against the officer or the police chief. On what grounds would you fire these people?
As far as citizens openly carrying firearms, it is legal in Wisconsin. It always has been and was confirmed by a Wisconsin Supreme Court decision.
Unlike TV shows, the City of Kenosha does not have a state-of-the-art lab, staffed 24/7 at the complete disposal of the Police Department. So tests, lab results, etc. all take more than the five minutes that is shown on TV.
So once the ongoing investigation is completed and all of the lab results are back from Madison, then AND ONLY THEN, if appropriate will charges be filed.
As far as having all steps of an investigation open to the Public — bad idea. I refer you to the Freddie Gray case in Baltimore. Before all of the facts were out people were rioting. Once all of the facts were presented in court, it turns out that Freddy Gray's injuries were self-inflicted. ALL of the officers were cleared of ALL charges.
So let the investigation proceed, unhindered by uninformed people interfering, and accept what the investigation concludes, whether you agree with it or not.
Greg Hawkins, Kenosha
Editor's Note: A mistrial was declared in the trial for one officer charged in the Freddy Gray shooting, three other officers were acquitted. Also the Kenosha News cannot corroborate Mr. Hawkins' claim that the investigation found that Freddie Gray's injuries were self-inflicted.
