Gwen Wortock: The fallacy of absentee ballots

As published in the Kenosha News, "The Wisconsin Election Commission reported the following absentee voting data as of Monday, Feb. 15." The figures are for one city, six villages and five towns in Kenosha County: The number of absentee ballots requested, the number sent, the number returned and the number of absentee in-person ballots cast.

Of the 9,595 ballots requested and sent, only 3,805 — 40% — were returned by mail or in person. Sixty percent — 5,790 — of the ballots were not.

In addition to the clerical and postage costs associated with sending absentee ballots, there are specific protocols for the counting, recording, casting and storage of the ballots and envelopes on election day which add to the staffing costs.

The main argument for absentee voting is convenience. Instead of one day, there are now several days — even weeks — during which people can cast ballots directly or by mail: some methods do not require identification.

Despite efforts to satisfy the demand for convenience, a majority of the people who received absentee ballots for this election didn't vote.