Hanson: Republican agenda

Supervisor Bashaw bemoans how some Democrats support some Republicans. You seem to forget this is America.

In most cases, citizens are allowed to choose for themselves, even if your party seems hell bent on taking away some of those rights. Evidently the GOP doesn’t care for citizens who think for themselves. Thankfully that is not the case with all parties.

Good citizens make choices based on candidates, not parties.

Bill Cheney will never believe a president doesn’t control oil prices, nor acknowledge the obscene profits oil companies currently earn.

We did not have the best economic growth in 60 years; Trump is the “only modern president to leave office with fewer US jobs than when his term began” (Reuters, Jan. 8, 2021).

Any increase in employment under Trump started under a steadily growing economy led by the Obama Administration. And we all know what happened to the economy when Trump fumbled the handling of the pandemic.

Your demeaning comments about saving people is just that, demeaning and unfounded. The southern border has not been thrown open and most terrorists are white men with automatic weapons.

Lastly, the only propaganda being pushed is the nonstop agenda of the Republican party and their PR wing, Fox News. I don’t disagree the media in general has fallen short on their job. This has left the door open for the distorted facts and outright lies Fox News broadcasts and the GOP embraces.

Informed citizens make their choices based on a candidate...and facts.

I’m wondering, are you keeping up with the select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the United States Capitol? That’s a rhetorical question.

Toni Hanson, Kenosha

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0