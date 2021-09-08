Howard Moon: Another leap backward for mankind

This waste of time, taxpayer money and, worst, endangerment to our children, is under way again with the really unbelievable decision by some people to seek the recall of School Board members.

In the first place, Yolanda Adams, School Board president, has served the community over many years in many ways superbly and very unselfishly and is now working tirelessly during very difficult times on behalf of all children. The fact that Ms. Adams has three children, nine grandchildren and soon to be four great-grandchildren, school-aged attending schools. Many if not most recall supporters have no children in school.

The attempt of the School Board to temporarily protect the children and staff through vaccination and masking while the nation deals with the latest surge(s) in the most lethal disease in our history would be routine in normal times where patriotic behavior by citizens in times of crisis would be expected.

During the last war won by the U.S., World War II, the government regulated the use of gasoline, some food products, electricity and other entities and all citizens were on board as patriotic and dutiful.