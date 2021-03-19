Howard Moon: Immigration is now their target

The fact that the present national administration is treating immigration in a humane and realistic way is in total contrast to the previous administration, which treated all (southern) immigrants as criminals.

Now, the fact is that Senator Johnson and others are trying to carry on that tradition regardless of the reality that there are about a million fewer Mexican undocumented immigrants than about 15 years ago. The increase at the southern border comes from asylum-seeking South American citizens, not an illegal purpose.

While the Cruz-alikes flee to Cancun when there is trouble, creating and maintaining a rational and humane policy of immigration is commendable and in keeping with our national traditions. Senator Johnson and his fellows can now move their target for destruction from the national Capitol building to the Statue of Liberty.

Howard Moon, Kenosha

