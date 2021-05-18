 Skip to main content
Howard Moon: In response to Mrs. Koch
Howard Moon: In response to Mrs. Koch

The letter from Mrs. Koch in the May 16 edition responding to my letter of April 25 regarding the "unusual" behavior of the former president, was much longer than mine and my intention was not to distort the image of "immigrant," just to point out, as in Mrs. Koch's family in the first generation, except for truly Native Americans, we are all families of immigrants (my great grandparents were met with "Irish need not apply" signs) and that has been what has made our country unusual (and great).

Credit Suisse Bank in New York, according to a family member who worked there, has had a policy for many years, shared by many banks, that no transaction with the name of the former president on it would be approved — regular failure to tell the truth and to pay bills being the cause.

Trying to insist that the vice president not carry out his constitutionally stated duty to preside over an orderly transition of the government ("Hang Mike Pence") and having a "rally" at that same time and "encouraging " those "fine people" to march to the capitol are unprecedented and likely to be considered criminal at some point.

The ongoing refusal to accept the results of an election deemed by professionals responsible (republicans employed for that purpose — later fired) to be fair and correct and confirmed by Atty General Barr is also unprecedented by any president (Al Gore conceded within minutes of the court decision after a much closer election). That is not patriotic.

The former president ran the government through twitter and vitriol and that is why I cannot even use his name. Nice people like you and me, Mrs. Koch, are brought into conflict for who knows how long and that will become my main complaint.

Howard Moon, Kenosha

