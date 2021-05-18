Howard Moon: In response to Mrs. Koch

The letter from Mrs. Koch in the May 16 edition responding to my letter of April 25 regarding the "unusual" behavior of the former president, was much longer than mine and my intention was not to distort the image of "immigrant," just to point out, as in Mrs. Koch's family in the first generation, except for truly Native Americans, we are all families of immigrants (my great grandparents were met with "Irish need not apply" signs) and that has been what has made our country unusual (and great).

Credit Suisse Bank in New York, according to a family member who worked there, has had a policy for many years, shared by many banks, that no transaction with the name of the former president on it would be approved — regular failure to tell the truth and to pay bills being the cause.

Trying to insist that the vice president not carry out his constitutionally stated duty to preside over an orderly transition of the government ("Hang Mike Pence") and having a "rally" at that same time and "encouraging " those "fine people" to march to the capitol are unprecedented and likely to be considered criminal at some point.