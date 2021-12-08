Howard Moon: The passing of integrity

The passing of Republican denizen Bob Dole and recently Colin Powell serves to alert us to the passing of integrity, honesty and the willingness to compromise from the entire Republican party.

Graphic proof of that passing is the vilification of Liz Cheney for simply "doing her job" protecting the integrity of democracy.

Before thinking of the above as exaggeration, please consider three facts ascribed to the leader of the passing, the most recent ex-president:

Upon learning of the deadly virus in December 2019 (recorded by Bob Woodward), no public acknowledgement came until mid-March 2020, whereupon there was no plan, no earnest insistence on vaccination, just "it'll fade away" (polio vanished in a year with no anti-vaccers back then). This virus will not be gone in my lifetime. Upon learning the results of the election, whereupon Al Gore conceded a much closer election within 15 minutes of a court decision, this one launched the most unbelievable campaign to discredit the most treasured and revered single element of democracy — the vote — and that campaign continues, regardless of more than 60 actual court cases validating the results. Rather than cleaning out his office and following time-honored constitutional protocol, this one inspired an insurrection on the Capitol at that very moment of transition, a worse tragedy than 9-11 in my opinion because all offenders are U.S. citizens.

Rest in peace?

Howard Moon, Kenosha

