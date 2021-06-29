Hugh Reed: Attempting to justify their ineffectiveness

I'm outraged that I had to stand in my bedroom last summer while watching a car lot in front of my house go up in flames and looting and rioting took over the city.

Every gun in my house was at the ready because it became clear to me that our government failed to protect us from unlawfulness.

The next day, my outrage turned to disbelief when I heard that Governor Evers attempted to justify the events by lecturing us about 400 years of injustice and slavery, further fueling the criminal unrest. (Please tell me governor, how exactly am I or other good citizens who are alive today responsible for actions of others living 400 years ago?)

Instead of calling the National Guard immediately and marshalling all assets, including enlisting surrounding police departments, in order to protect the citizens of Kenosha, we were further subjected to criminal actions while our governmental leaders mealy-mouthed the events. (Nero fiddled while Rome burned!)

As a retired Army Ranger and past chairman of minority affairs for a large state Bar Association who has worked tirelessly to assist minorities, I deeply resent governmental officials attempting to justify their ineffectiveness by lecturing us on historical wrong-doings for which we had no part.