Hugh Reed: Grosskreutz and Kenosha's district attorney

What, if any, charges have been filed against Gaige Grosskreutz (the guy who pointed a loaded pistol at Kyle Rittenhouse while he was on the ground before being shot in the arm by Rittenhouse)? Attempted murder? Unlawful possession of a firearm? Jay walking?

No! Our incompetent district attorney quickly charged Kyle Rittenhouse without a proper investigation and then managed to bungle the entire trial on national TV. Please let us know that everyone who commits a serious crime gets equal treatment under the law! Is that too much to ask from Democrats or Republicans? Instead, now the City of Kenosha faces $10 million dollar negligence claims brought by Grosskreutz (and on behalf of Huber), respectively. Evidently all costs are happily paid by us taxpayers even when our state, county, and city's bureaucrats are incompetent.