Hugh Reed: Lack of leadership evident

As a former commander of several Army Brigades, a combat veteran and retired Army Ranger, I know how to disengage from enemy contact in an orderly fashion ... evidently our Commander in Chief does not.

He obviously disregarded the advice of his military advisors, leaving Afghanistan in the middle of the night in a hasty withdrawal, without coordinating with allies, leaving westerners and Afghanistan allies in a lurch hoping to survive the Taliban.

Robert Gates, the former secretary of defense for several presidents, rightfully noted that Biden has been wrong on all major policy decisions over the last several decades as a career politician.

While the majority of Americans wanted a withdrawal from Afghanistan — I personally would have preferred to leave a small contingent behind to coordinate air support and intelligence gathering — announcing a withdrawal and then having to send in thousands of troops to hopefully save lives of those we left behind, is not the way to do it.