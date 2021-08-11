J.J. Steinhoff: Enhance the bike race fan experience

This is in response to Debra Perry's recent VOP about going to the bike races:

Four years ago, while still living in Kenosha, I contacted my alderman and a few other influential people in town about improving the fan experience at the Washington Park Velodrome and there was no interest.

The bike races themselves are exciting but there is no fan experience at the venue for our current generation who is addicted to technology and requires instant gratification.

Bringing fans back to the Velodrome will take new ideas and a radical new marketing approach similar to what the Kenosha Kingfish did for local baseball after multiple teams had previously failed playing in the same ballpark, Simmons Field.

To start, I would contact the marketing professors at Carthage College and the University of Wisconsin-Parkside and have them address this challenge with their students.

The younger generation is much smarter than people give them credit for and my hunch is the Velodrome could be packed again to a 1980s level in just a few years if the right people are interested.

Here are also a few of my ideas: