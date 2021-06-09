J. Swartz: Tulsa massacre cartoon was offensive

The editorial cartoon in the Kenosha News on June 8 was beyond inane; it was racist and unpatriotic.

As a reminder, in the first half of the panel it showed President Biden speaking at the memorial for the victims of the Tulsa Massacre of 1921. He is stating that "we can't erase history", alluding to the disgraceful way this massacre was hidden for so many years.

The half shows a statue of a confederate officer being taken down and a man says, "I agree". How this got past the editor's desk is beyond me. The Confederates who took up arms against America were traitors who wanted to destroy this country and disrespect the flag. Yet they have been given places of honor throughout the old south because of a misguided notion that the Civil War was not fought to keep human beings in slavery. Their history is not being "erased", it is simply being shown for the disgrace that it was.

The paper and the editor need to apologize to the innocent victims of the Tulsa Massacre, and apologize to the brave men and women who fought and died for this country, not against it.

Confederate flags and statues have no place in this country, any more than a statue of a Nazi soldier in Normandy or a Japanese officer on Iwo Jima.

J. Swartz, Racine

