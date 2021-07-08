Jack Gibbons: Storm sewer slush fund?

I'm sure by now all have received their water bill from Kenosha.

Did you note that in the middle of a drought, when many of us were out watering our gardens or trying to keep the grass on our property green, that there was no “watering allowance” granted by the powers that be?

It didn't stop them from continuing to charge us for the Storm Sewer Fund! You know, that fee we are charged on every water bill even during a drought!

The fee that goes into the "Storm Sewer Slush Fund" that allows the mayor to “borrow” millions to realize his dreams Downtown.

If this fund has millions that can be tapped into whenever our politicians need a boost, then obviously we the taxpayers are being charged too much.

Obviously this “fee” needs to be re-evaluated and if there are millions sitting in some fund, then its time for a refund, not a loan!

Jack Gibbons, Kenosha

