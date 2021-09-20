Jack Gibbons: Thank you, Kenosha County

On behalf of the Southern Wisconsin All Airborne Chapter, I want to extend a heartfelt thank you to the people of Kenosha County, the classic car owners and spectators who came out and supported our 18th Annual Car Show to support the severely wounded.

It truly was the best car show we have ever experienced with more classic cars participating and more money raised for the truly deserving.

It was a pleasure working with Kenosha Parks Director Matt Collins to secure the new location at Petrifying Springs.

It was a new experience partnering with the Biergarten at Pets and look forward to doing it again next year. We are grateful to the businesses and to the individuals that donated the raffle prizes.

A special shout out goes to the two Boy Scout Troops that came out and provided the Color Guard and distributed hand outs for our next fund raiser on Sept. 24 out at the Bristol Woods Park. It's great to see the youth getting involved with community events.

We were honored to host a special donation jug with all proceeds going to one of Kenosha's own, Lance Corporal Finley, who is currently recovering from wounds received in the Kabul bombing disaster.