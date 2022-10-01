Jackl: Karma and police union

Trump finally got something right. I cannot even believe I said that.

At one of his recent fascist like rallies, Trump proclaimed to his QAnon supporters, "The storm is coming." Boy was he right, days later a near category five hurricane (Ian) took direct aim at his Mar-a-Lago home.

Karma is so sweet.

One more thought on a different issue.

Regarding the Kenosha police union supporting an election denying Trump supporting, antidemocratic candidate for governor. Perhaps the union should cease supporting and protecting incompetent, racist police officers. They really are a distraction from the majority of good police officers and puts the good officers in mortal danger.

When these inept racist officers are discovered, the union takes a page from the Catholic church playbook of moving pedophile priests to a different church. The union merely allows these officers to apply and serve on a different police force. They are a cancer on our law enforcement agencies and must be excised completely.

When you have a police force that serves and protects all the citizens of our community, we will see little or no political unrest. There will be no need for the National Guard or all the misinformation being used as a political tool to frighten the masses.

Richard Jackl, Kenosha