Jacqueline Niccolai: Make your voices heard

Freedom. Something I, myself, often takes for granted.

We live in a beautiful country founded on the idea of the free man. Free to work, to love, to worship and live the lives we envision for ourselves. It’s so beautiful.

There are so many things that weaken this value, but none more than silenced voices. The moment we lose our voices, is the moment we have lost our freedom.

Voting is foundation of this truth. As a community, we have to ensure than our votes for local and state level offices are being heard. The ballot box is sacred and there isn’t a person unaffected by this.

Spring and fall elections are quickly coming upon us and I urge the people of Kenosha to get involved. There is so much each of us can do to ensure our voices are heard and the integrity of the system is upheld. Getting out to vote is important, but so is poll watching and observing.

No matter what side you are on or what you believe, your voice is part of the fabric that keep our communities and elected officials accountable to us!

So I ask, what will your part be in the upcoming elections? How will you secure your children’s right to have a voice in the future? When our children look back one day, what will they be able to say you’ve done?