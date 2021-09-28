 Skip to main content
Jacqueline Niccolai: Taking back education
Jacqueline Niccolai: Taking back education

The Sept. 21 annual electors' meeting was powerful to attend.

As a mom that has pulled all of her children out of the district and have been homeschooling for a second year because the KUSD board refuses to listen to families, it was an empowering moment.

Homeschooling my children has been an incredible experience, but it doesn’t come without challenges.

I hope that this level of energy and passion for our children’s education continues to motivate families to get involved.

For too long we took a backseat and allowed the board to have too much control. Our children deserve to have us, their parents, managing their education.

Jacqueline Niccolai, Kenosha

