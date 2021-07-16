James Erickson: Unvaccinated are non unaltruistic

In response to James Komarec's Saturday, July 10 VOP:

To state that any intelligent person would want to safeguard the health of himself and his family implies that the person not getting vaccinated isn't intelligent.

I have not been vaccinated and I take exception to his logic. The vaccines have not been tested as completely as most medications are before being rolled out to the public and are labeled experimental and have only been authorized by the FDA for emergency use.

Not being altruistic or uncaring about my fellow humans has nothing to do with why I have chosen not to receive the vaccine, I have simply chosen to protect myself from a vaccine that is not proven completely safe.

If James is vaccinated why does he need to worry about whether some of us others aren't?

As to his point about protecting the identity of citizens who refuse the vaccine, isn't that what HIPAA laws are all about?

I can also use the words of English poet John Donne: "No man is an island, remember for whom the bells toll."

There are plenty of us that have chosen not to be vaccinated and we aren't unaltruistic or unintelligent, we're simply skeptical about a vaccine that hasn't been properly tested.

James Erickson, Kenosha

