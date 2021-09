You were correct; 100 percent correct. I was completely wrong.

I went around the block and saw the sign this time. It was a full block west, but I did see it.

All three vehicles ahead of me made the exact same error that I had made earlier. But I turned right this time.

My thanks to you, coming with a sincere apology again.

James Farley, Kenosha

