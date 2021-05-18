James Foss: Sick of the hypocrisy

I am sick of the hypocrisy coming from Bryan Steil and his GOP lackeys. They whine and complain about "we need to be bipartisan" and "we need to work together" so much, but then don't do it themselves.

There is a prime example of this from Bryan Steil today in the Washington Examiner. For those who don't know, The Washington Examiner is an American conservative news website and weekly magazine based in Washington, D.C. He published a so-called editorial in this supposed news source entitled "Exposing Washington's Partisan Power Grab Agenda" in which he claims that President Joe Biden and the Democrats are using bait-and-switch tactics to swap out bipartisanship with a unilateral approach to governing.

While it is a well-written editorial on the face, there is one major problem with his argument: He doesn't account for the fact that Democrats have tried to do the bipartisan thing, but the Republicans don't want to play ball.

We can't be bipartisan if republicans don't want to go with anything the Democrats propose. That is why the Democrats have been going solo on some of the big issues — because the Republicans are obstructionist.