James Komarec: The most disturbing presidency in history

Thank goodness, the four-year presidency of Donald Trump is coming to an end. I consider his presidency the most disturbing and destructive in our country's history.

His actions against Joseph Biden during the transition period are truly despicable. I would cite the most tragic consequence of his inept presidency is the mishandling of the Coronavirus pandemic which resulted in the death of some 360,000 victims.

His presidency had been all about making the wealth of Donald Trump and his family greater again. He will be retiring to his luxurious Palm Beach resort, Mar-a-lago, enriched at the taxpayer's expense.

His egotistical illusion that he is the greatest president since Abraham Lincoln is ludicrous. It explains his big lie to deny the election results of Joseph Biden and to make baseless claims of election fraud which prevented his rightful presidency.

The result was an unlawful takeover of the U.S. capital by his brainwashed supporters.