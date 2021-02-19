James Lawrence: God's will
Related to this story
Most Popular
Okay, Kenosha, this is an ongoing problem when we get large amounts of snow. Some streets get plowed over and over and others, well, it's 7:32…
The virus is surging and our country’s top medical advisor and President Joe Biden are advising all Americans to wear masks.
Now the Kenosha News needs to “apologize" for publishing letters of readers with opposing views and ideas?
Rep. Vos and his Republican colleagues seem only interested in bettering their own political careers.
The controversy surrounding U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and her history of espousing unhinged conspiracy theories and thinly veil…
Retain your freedom
Amidst the stresses of the current pandemic, the attack on our beloved Kenosha and all the political division that has escalated in this past …
Schools have been telling students for a very long time, that if someone verbally bullies you, you do not have the right to respond with physi…
I guess there aren’t many profiles in courage among our Republican representatives in Wisconsin. From Senator Johnson, who wanted to discard o…
Joseph Biden won the United States presidential election, by a margin of 7 million votes. He also won the electoral college. The many, many re…