James Lawrence: God's will
James Lawrence: God's will

The Bible tells us that we are to pray for our leaders as He put them there. That is God that put them there. He put Joe Biden in as president and if you do not like it, you cannot go against God's will, you pray for your leaders. You cannot defeat God's will. 

James Lawrence, Kenosha

