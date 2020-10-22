James Lawrence: Who do we vote for?

After thinking about who to vote for to be our leader, I cannot vote for abortion, which to me is murder. Also, same-sex couples in marriage, according to the Bible, are in sin.

I am sure glad I was not aborted. We never heard the word abortion. All the babies should have a chance to live, like we did. We do not know, what they could have been. Maybe a president, teacher or doctor which people need.

We all are going to meet our maker some day. We have to answer to what we have done, if we have not been forgiven. The platform of these parties will have to change before I can vote for them. Like no abortion or same-sex marriage.

James Lawrence, Kenosha

