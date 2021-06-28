James Stagliano: The right innovation

I found myself agreeing with the board in your editorial, "Chrysler site 'innovation neighborhood' idea might need a little tweaking."

An innovation neighborhood is a great idea provided the proper business innovation infrastructure is constructed.

As you note with the Silicon Valley examples, that infrastructure has little to do with buildings and offices. However, your example is also very simplistic because it ignores the important infrastructure created to drive innovation and that was the elimination of noncompete clauses in contracts.

With most companies, the employee contract contains a noncompete clause that typically restricts an employee from working in competition once they leave a company for a specific period of time (typically three to 10 years). Silicon Valley made such clauses illegal. Thus, an employee is able to shift between companies with impunity or start their own company and compete directly with their former employer.

Innovation is driven by employee ideas. Eliminating noncompete clauses drives employee innovation and requires companies to treat employees well or they can leave and compete.